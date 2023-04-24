One final poetry experience

CHESTER, Vt. – Weekly celebrations of poetry by former Vermont Poet Laureate Syd Lea, regional poetry slammers, and poetry-lovers who brought their favorite nature poems to read along the Brookside Trail on Earth Day will culminate in front of the Academy Building in the heart of Chester’s Historic District on Saturday, April 29. Don’t forget to bring a folding chair so you can sit comfortably as you soak in the poems.

During the Stone Village Poetry Experience’s final celebration of National Poetry Month, five local poets will read from their poetry. The poets – whose styles range from rhymed couplets to free verse, and whose topics range from the confessional and the mystical to the political – will read from their collections of poems, some of which have been created over decades.

The poets – who range in age as widely as they do in styles and interests –include Elise Hopkins, Margaret Lark-Russell, Art Sorrentino, Damien Connolly, and Richard Pierce. They have been working together in regular poetry workshops sponsored by the Stone Village Poetry Experience and facilitated by Tuck Wunderle, who will also read.

The readings will begin at 3 pm on Saturday. In case of rain, the readings will take place at the Unitarian Universalist church in the Stone Village, and will begin at 3:15. For further information, contact tuckerman@terrigenous.com.