OLLI presents “Gershwin, By George!” with Robert Wyatt

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Robert Wyatt will present the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute program, “Gershwin, By George!” on Tuesday, March 22 at 2 p.m. at the Nolin Murray Center next to St. Mary’s Church on Pleasant St. in Springfield.

Although Gershwin’s career covered less than two decades and ended with his tragic death in 1937, his music endures. This lively program will explore Gershwin’s life and legacy, including the chronology of the composer’s meteoric life and a listening of his 1924 recording of “Rhapsody in Blue” and other samples of early, unpublished music. Footage from the Gershwin brothers’ four Hollywood films will be shown.

Wyatt, a music historian and concert pianist, has performed at the Kennedy Center and the Smithsonian Institution. In 1987, he discovered several unpublished piano preludes by George Gershwin and in the ensuing years pursued research that has established him as one of the nation’s foremost Gershwin scholars. He is the co-editor of “The George Gershwin Reader.” He presents music programs throughout the U.S. and is currently a piano faculty member at the Middlebury Community Music Center.

The next OLLI program on April 5 will be “The First Vermonters – Indigenous People – Abenaki Culture and History,” presented by educator Bobby Farlice-Rubio.

Pre-registration is highly recommended. However, if you arrive without having registered, we will not turn you away. We will hand you a form and an addressed envelope to send in payment after the program.

There is a Membership Series special fee. Non-members are welcome and encouraged to attend individual programs for a single program fee.

Registration can be done online by going to www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield.

For registration assistance, please call 802-656-5817.

Due to the current situation of Covid, the University of Vermont expects all participants at UVM sponsored noncredit events (including OLLI), will be vaccinated. Masks are required to be worn at indoor events. For full health & safety information, go to www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield.