OLLI presents garden tips from Henry Homeyer

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Henry Homeyer, the “Gardening Guy,” will present the next OLLI program, “Everything You Need to Know About the Birds and the Bees: Good Plants to Support Them,” Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. at the Nolin Murray Center on Pleasant Street in Springfield.

Join Henry Homeyer, author of “The Vermont Gardener’s Companion” and three other books, for a slideshow and talk about good plants for supporting birds and pollinators. He’ll give tips on how to successfully grow attractive flowers that please not only our wildlife but also look good in your garden.

Homeyer is a University of New Hampshire Extension master gardener and has taught organic and sustainable gardening at the collegiate level. A lifelong organic gardener, he has shared his knowledge through writing a gardening column for over 20 years for New England newspapers, including the Valley News. Besides authoring gardening books, he was a Vermont Public Radio commentator for 15 years. He lives and writes and consults on gardening topics from his Cornish Flat, N.H. home.

This program is co-sponsored by the Springfield Garden Club as part of their community educational outreach efforts.

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, affiliated with the University of Vermont, is a local membership program geared towards seniors 50 years and older who want to engage in meaningful learning “just for the fun of it!” People of all ages are welcome to attend. The OLLI series programs are selected with input from the local members and carry varied themes from semester to semester. Programs are held Tuesday afternoons at 2 p.m.

Membership for the semester includes nine programs. Non-members are welcome to attend individual lectures for a single program fee. Memberships, as well as single program fees, may be paid at the program.

The following OLLI program Tuesday, Feb. 25 will be “Vermont’s Year With No Summer – 1816” with author and historian Howard Coffin. He will share his research of the year known as “1800 and froze to death” when much of the northern hemisphere struggled against the cold as a volcanic eruption in the Pacific darkened the world.

Brochures have been distributed throughout the area towns at businesses, the local libraries, town halls, and Chamber of Commerce offices. The complete Springfield and statewide program list is available at www.learn.uvm.edu/olli. Choose statewide programs from the menu, and then scroll to Springfield.

For weather-related changes to the schedule you may check the above mentioned website or SAPA TV, 802-885-6248, or call 802-885-3094.