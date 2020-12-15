OLLI Distinguished Speakers Series returning spring 2021

REGION – The University of Vermont is once again offering an online Distinguished Speakers Series in the spring of 2021. Since we still cannot meet in person for our local popular OLLI programs, the statewide OLLI director and staff have put together an exciting lineup of speakers on current topics.

Their first semester last fall was very successful and popular. Several hundred people participated throughout the state, expressing many positive comments about the experience.

See the OLLI ad in this newspaper for more information. To register, go to www.learn.uvm.edu/olli.

There is a savings of over 50% when you sign up early for all seven lectures by Jan. 22, 2021.

You do need to have a device with Internet connection to participate. The format they will be using is Adobe Connect – not Zoom. No download is required, and it is very simple to access via a link provided after registering.

The lectures will be from Jan. 27 to April 21, and will be every other Wednesday from 1-2:30 p.m.

This is a creative way to add enrichment to your lives during these challenging times.