Okemo Valley Women’s Club January meeting

LUDLOW, Vt. – The January meeting of the GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club was held on Monday, Jan. 9. 21 members were in attendance for the first meeting of the year at the Black River Valley Senior Center in Ludlow, Vt.

The speaker for the meeting was our own Rhonda P. Lathrop, CFP, CSRIC, CEPA Wealth Management Advisor. Rhonda works for Merrill, A Bank of America Company. She discussed insurance, long term care, investment trends, volatility, and how the past periods can lead to market revival. Rhonda was able to give the membership a clear and insightful look at the current investment situation with advice to guide investors to plan for the present and future. It was a lively, educational, and helpful discussion and very informative.

Following Rhonda’s presentation, a business meeting was held to review last year’s projects and fundraising. New community projects were discussed in addition to ongoing projects such as the Trees of Remembrance and the annual fundraising bake sale to be held Feb. 17 at the Shaw’s Plaza in Ludlow. The Tree of Remembrance will continue to be lit through the end of January. Donations may be sent to Chairwoman Fran Derlinga at 29 Clearwater Drive, Grantham NH 03753 or Treasurer Joyce Washburn at 1 Washburn Lane, Ludlow VT 05149.

The next meeting of the GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club will be held Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Anyone interested in attending may contact Membership Chairwoman Suzanne Garvey, 802-236-4341, President Penny Trick, 802-975-0313, or any member.

GFWC is the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer services.