Okemo Valley Lights contest and tour map

REGION – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce invited their 12-town region to make an extra effort to decorate this year to help celebrate the holiday season with the Okemo Valley Lights promotion. Businesses, municipalities, neighborhoods, and residents were all included. Find more information on the OVRCC website, www.YourPlaceInVermont.com.

There is now a new tour map on their website with photos and addresses to find all these participants. So far this includes the Chester Green, Davallia Gallery & Boutique, DJ’s Restaurant, Echo Lake Inn, Engel & Volkers, The Fullerton Inn, The Governor’s Inn, The Grafton Inn, Green Mountain Railroad, Kelly’s Real Estate, Killarney’s Irish Pub, Londonderry Marketplace, Main+Mountain, NewsBank, Smokeshire Design, Stewart Maple, Tygart Mountain Sports, The Vermont Country Store, The Weston Gazebo, The Weston Playhouse, and Wright Construction.

New participants are still welcome to join in by sharing photos of their decorations with the chamber’s social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please include the hastags #OkemoValleyLights, #OkemoValleyHolidayLights, and #VTLightsTheWay.

Imerys of Ludlow is sponsoring the contest for the best lights display. Winners will be selected in various categories: business, town, and resident/neighborhood. A total value of $500 in prizes will be awarded to all the winners!