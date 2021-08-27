Okemo Mountain Taps & Tastes at Jackson Gore

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Sept. 18, from 12-5 p.m., Okemo’s Jackson Gore Inn courtyard will be transformed into a beer garden for the day, featuring more than 50 craft beers from 20 breweries.

Live music will be provided by Della Mae, a Grammy-nominated, all-women string band! One of the most charismatic and engaging roots bands touring today. Della Mae’s mission is to showcase top female musicians and to improve opportunities for women and girls through advocacy, mentorship, programming, and performance.

The event will also showcase a great lineup of tasty food options, select wines, and an outdoor marketplace featuring local craft and specialty vendors. Okemo’s Adventure Zone will be open with the Haulback Challenge Course, Timber Ripper Mountain Coaster, and more.

Admission includes a commemorative pint glass and three 8-ounce beer tickets, plus access to food vendors, craft marketplace, and entertainment viewing. A special VIP admission ticket includes preferred parking, early access at 11 a.m., an extra beer ticket, and a food voucher. Additional beer tickets will be available for purchase inside venue.

There is a separate admission for designated drivers and minors aged 4-20. For more information and to buy advanced tickets, visit www.okemo.com.