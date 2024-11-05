NXT Gallery presents photographs by Nick Ellison

PUTNEY, Vt. – The NXT Gallery is pleased to present “Water: Shape and Time,” an exhibition of palladiotypes by photographer Nick Ellison. The exhibit runs Nov. 16 – Feb. 9, with an opening reception on Sunday, Nov. 17, from 3-5 p.m.

Ellison reminds us that time is a critical element of photography. From exposure, to development, to printing, each step in the process is defined by time. At each step, time is taken to allow the chemical and physical processes to create the final image. Ellison has chosen to have an element of water in each photograph in this series as a way to depict the passing of time, to draw attention to change that is often overlooked. He is trying to narrow the gaze, to focus in on these particulars, on how time changes our view of the environment, because it’s happening incrementally, and we often don’t have the time to notice. But if you pause, as a photograph asks you to do, you can see that the force and power of the water, just like time, offers change.

These images are handmade prints using the palladium printing process, and are known as palladiotypes. This process dates back to the early days of photography in the 19th century. To create the print, a sheet of cotton rag paper is sensitized by hand-coating a mixture of ferric and palladium salts onto its surface. When the coated paper has dried, the paper and a negative is sandwiched in a frame and exposed to ultraviolet light. When the exposure is complete, the print must then be developed to complete the chemical reaction necessary to convert the palladium salts to palladium metal, which forms the image. Since this process requires the use of ultraviolet light, enlarging is not possible, and large-format negatives must be used. While it is possible to create negatives using digital methods, Ellison only uses large-format film negatives as a way to stay true to this historical process, and to create a deeper connection to his subjects without electronic intervention.

Ellison is a mechanical engineer who lives in Putney with his wife and daughter. His love of photography began in childhood. His interest grew into a passion that has led him to experiment with many different forms. Around six years ago, he discovered that film photography and historical printing processes created an escape from the ubiquity of electronics, while also creating images that highlighted the beauty of nature.

The exhibition will continue through Feb. 9. The Next Stage Gallery, located at 15 Kimball Hill in Putney, is open during events, and by appointment with the artist, or by contacting Next Stage at info@nextstagearts.org or 802-451-0053.