NXT Gallery Presents paintings by Nancy Calicchio

PUTNEY, Vt. – NXT Gallery is excited to announce the opening reception of “Aldila,” an exhibition by painter Nancy Calicchio. The reception will take place on Sunday, Feb. 25, from 4-6 p.m.

Inspired by the Italian expression “Al di La,” meaning “the beyond” or “heaven,” Nancy Calicchio’s paintings seek to express the vast expansiveness of the sky above southern Vermont. The landscapes of rolling hills and meadows are uniquely captured, creating an intimate yet expansive connection between the earthly and the celestial. “Aldila’” invites viewers to dream without losing their balance, offering a harmonious blend of reality and imagination.

In her artist statement, Calicchio describes the delicate dance of brush and palette as she anchors the dynamic, elusive world of the sky to the solid earth below. The paintings showcase the excitement of portraying a large sky, suggesting the ephemeral, while maintaining a recognizable and balanced landscape. Clouds, in their various forms, play a pivotal role in conveying the concept of “beyond,” influencing moods and drawing attention to the vast realm above.

Nancy Calicchio, a graduate of Brown University and Dartmouth College, brings a rich background in education to her artistic journey. Having moved to Vermont in 1963, she dedicated her retirement years to painting the landscapes she loves. Her work reflects a deep connection to the natural world, and combines it with the traditional and contemporary uses of the land, celebrating the beauty of Vermont from the Taconic Mountains to the Connecticut River.

The exhibition will continue through May 12. The Next Stage Gallery, located at 15 Kimball Hill in Putney, is open during events, and by appointment with the artist or by contacting Next Stage at info@nextstagearts.org or 802-451-0053.