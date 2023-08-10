NXT Gallery photography exhibit

PUTNEY, Vt. – NXT Gallery presents an exhibit of works by Vermont Center for Photography Artists.

This small group exhibit, entitled “Four Perspectives,” represents the work of Al Karevy, Davida Carta, Joshua Farr, and Vaune Trachtman, four different local artists who are members of the Vermont Center for Photography in downtown Brattleboro. Each of these artists create photographic work covering a diverse range of styles and subject matter, though unified via a shared passion for the photographic arts and its many expressive possibilities. Each of the four artists will be displaying a small selection from a body of work, giving a greater context to their creative vision and process.

“Next Stage’s art gallery is a critical piece to our programming, as it’s one of the primary ways we are able to highlight the visual arts of the region,” says Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “The Vermont Center for Photography’s group show is an opportunity for us to highlight a peer cultural organization, and the range of talented visual artists within that medium.”

The exhibit will be in place Aug. 19 – Nov. 12. The NXT Gallery, on the second floor of Next Stage Arts, at 15 Kimball Hill in Putney, is open during events in the theater and by appointment. An opening reception will be held in the gallery on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 3-5 p.m.