Northshire Bookstore presents “Sing to It” by Amy Hempel

MANCHESTER, Vt. – On Friday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m., legendary writer Amy Hempel, a master of the short story and one of the most celebrated and original voices in American short fiction, comes to Northshire Bookstore to present “Sing to It,” an “exquisite collection” and a “quiet masterpiece by a true American original.”

Hempel is a master of the short story. A multiple-award winner, Hempel is beloved and highly regarded among writers, reviewers, and readers of contemporary fiction. These 15 exquisitely honed stories reveal Hempel at her most compassionate and spirited, as she introduces characters, lonely and adrift, searching for connection.

In “A Full-Service Shelter,” a volunteer at a dog shelter tirelessly, devotedly cares for dogs on a list to be euthanized. In “Greed,” a spurned wife examines her husband’s affair with a glamorous, older married woman. And in “Cloudland,” the longest story in the collection, a woman reckons with the choice she made as a teenager to give up her newborn infant. Quietly dazzling, these stories are replete with moments of revelation and transcendence and with Hempel’s singular, startling, inimitable sentences.

Amy Hempel is the author of “Sing to It,” “The Collected Stories of Amy Hempel,” “The Dog of the Marriage,” “Tumble Home,” “At the Gates of the Animal Kingdom,” “Reasons to Live,” and the coeditor of “Unleashed.” Her stories have appeared in Harper’s, Vanity Fair, GQ, Tin House, The Harvard Review, The Quarterly, and have been widely anthologized, including “Best American Short Stories” and “The Best Nonrequired Reading.” She teaches in the graduate writing program at Bennington College and at Stony Brook Southampton. She lives near New York City.

Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main Street in Manchester. For more information, call 802-362-2200 or go to www.northshire.com.