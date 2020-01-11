Northshire Bookstore hosts author Margaret Winslow

MANCHESTER, Vt. – On Saturday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m., Margaret Winslow will be at Northshire Bookstore in Manchester to discuss “Smart Ass: How a Donkey Challenged Me to Accept His True Nature and Rediscover My Own.”

Margaret Winslow, an overworked college professor in New York City, answered a for sale ad for a “large white saddle donkey.” Hilarity ensued, along with life-threatening injuries, spirit-enriching insight, humiliating races, and the discovery of Caleb the Donkey’s true gifts – a willingness to be true to himself no matter the circumstances.

Winslow is a field geologist with more than 30 years’ experience in Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. The author of two travel memoirs, she lives in Piermont, N.Y. Caleb boards nearby with 50 horses and ponies.

Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main Street in Manchester, Vt. For more information, go to www.northshire.com.