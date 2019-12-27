Northshire Bookstore hosts author Cheryl Wilfong

MANCHESTER, Vt. – On Saturday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m., writer, gardener, and Buddhist practitioner Cheryl Wilfong will present her book “Breast Cancer Meets Mindfulness: Surrendering to Life” at Northshire Bookstore in Manchester.

Cheryl Wilfong responded to her cancer diagnosis from the depth of her meditation practice – she would not “fight” it but experience it. This pragmatic and uplifting guide won the 2019 Independent Publishers of New England Book of the Year award.

Surprised by breast cancer, Cheryl responds from the depth of her meditation practice. Friends offer worry and chicken soup, fear and support, unwanted advice, and helpful suggestions. Accepting life as it is leads, one mindful moment at a time, to peace of mind. She surrenders to life, but she doesn’t throw in the towel. She focuses on what’s important and lets go of what’s not important. She keeps discovering her unique and genuinely Cheryl life.

Cheryl Wilfong teaches mindfulness meditation at Vermont Insight Meditation Center. She is the author of “The Meditative Gardener: Cultivating Mindfulness of Body, Feelings, and Mind,” winner of seven book awards. She also writes the blog, The Meditative Gardener, winner of a Blogisattva Award. She usually writes about gardening mindfully, but life offered her the opportunity to write about breast cancer with mindfulness.

Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main Street in Manchester, Vt. For information, go to www.northshire.com.