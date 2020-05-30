Northshire Bookstore continues live virtual events program

MANCHESTER, Vt. – Northshire Bookstore is taking its motto of building community one book at a time to heart in this time of pandemic. Northshire Bookstore continues to host a series of virtual community gatherings for book lovers anchored around a standing Thursday 5 p.m. Northshire Live virtual event with weekly authors and guests via Zoom. Full event information is available at www.northshire.com/upcoming-events.

All events are password protected. Information on how to access each event is available at www.northshire.com. Beginning in June, all Northshire Live events will be ticketed – most on a “pay-what-you-can” basis.

Tuesday, June 2 at 7 p.m. Chris Bohjalian in conversation with Rebecca Makkai

Welcome beloved Vermont author and dear friend of the bookstore Chris Bohjalian to Northshire Live to discuss his latest, “The Red Lotus,” a global thriller set amidst the adrenaline-fueled world of the emergency room. In this special ticketed virtual event, Chris will be joined by Rebecca Makkai – The New York Times bestselling author of the acclaimed novel “The Great Believers.”

Thursday, June 6. Amy Meyerson, Alli Frank and Asha Youmans

Northshire Live’s guest authors will be Amy Meyerson, Alli Frank, and Asha Youmans. Meyerson is the author of the Northshire staff favorites “The Bookshop of Yesterdays” and “The Imperfects,” and Alli Frank and Asha Youmans are co-authors of the delightful debut comedy “Tiny Imperfections.”

Tuesday, June 9 Wendy Williams in conversation with Ted Williams

Acclaimed science journalist and New York Times bestselling author Wendy Williams will present her new book “The Language of Butterflies: How Thieves, Hoarders, Scientists, and Other Obsessives Unlocked the Secrets of the World’s Favorite Insect.” She will appear in conversation with noted nature writer and longtime Audubon contributor Ted Williams, author of the forthcoming “Earth Almanac: A Year of Witnessing the Wild, from the Call of the Loon to the Journey of the Gray Whale.” Touching, eye-opening, and incredibly profound, “The Language of Butterflies” reveals the critical role butterflies play in our world and illuminates the rich history and connection we have to them.

Thursday, June 11 Rebecca Dinerstein Knight in conversation with Marie-Helene Bertino

Northshire Live’s guest authors will be acclaimed authors Rebecca Dinerstein Knight and Marie-Helene Bertino. A breathtaking and hypnotic novel about poison, antidotes, and obsessive love, Knight’s “Hex” follows an expelled Ph.D. candidate who studies poisonous plants and finds herself obsessed with her elegant, successful mentor. Bertino’s “Parakeet” is a darkly funny and warm-hearted novel about a young woman whose dead grandmother – in the form of a parakeet – warns her not to marry and sends her out to find an estranged loved one.

Tuesday, June 16 Northshire Live: Bloomsday

Join us for a very special Bloomsday celebration with our booksellers. Bloomsday marks the day that the events of James Joyce’s landmark novel Ulysses take place. We’ll be celebrating with a virtual community read-aloud and discussion. Unite with other Joyce fans as we come together to appreciate this remarkable work of literature.

Thursday, June 18 Rosalie Knecht in conversation with Tracy O’Neill

We are delighted to be joined by Rosalie Knecht, the “splendid genre-pushing” (People) author of the Vera Kelly series and Tracy O’Neill author of “Quotients” presenting two of the most highly anticipated novels of the year.

Tuesday, June 23 Kristin Kimball

Beloved author Kristin Kimball joins us from Essex Farm for an in conversation event about her recent memoir and our staff favorite “Good Husbandry.” “[H]eroic.. a vivid and inspiring account of alternative agriculture, filled with a visceral feeling for the earth and a love of seasonal, organic food.” The Guardian

Thursday, June 25 Stephanie Storey

Stephanie Storey, the author of riveting art history thrillers, will discuss her latest book with fellow author Crystal King. Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel ceiling is one of the most iconic masterpieces of the Renaissance. In her new book, Storey tells of its creation as never before: through the eyes of Michelangelo’s fiercest rival – the young, beautiful, brilliant painter of perfection, Raphael.

Tuesday, June 30 Julia Alvarez in conversation with Barbara Morrow

The internationally-acclaimed Dominican American writer joins Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning for a conversation with co-founder of Northshire Bookstore Barbara Morrow in a conversation about “Afterlife,” one of the most universally anticipated novels of the year.

For more information on these or other events, email events@northshire.com or visit the Northshire Bookstore website at www.northshire.com.