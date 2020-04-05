Northshire Bookstore announces virtual events program

MANCHESTER, Vt. – Northshire Bookstore is taking its motto of building community one book at a time to heart in this time of pandemic. Northshire Bookstore will host a virtual events program anchored around a standing Thursday 5 p.m. Northshire Live virtual event with weekly authors and guests via Zoom. Full event information is available at www.northshire.com/upcoming-events.

Every Thursday at 5 p.m., Northshire event managers Rachel Person and Dafydd Wood will host a wide ranging conversation about books from their respective homes. Each week will feature one or more author guest stars who will read from and discuss a recent or forthcoming book.

These virtual events can be accessed at www.zoom.us/j/9537813547. A direct link and more information are available at www.northshire.com.

April 9: Janice Shade

Janice Shade is the author of “Moving Mountains: The Power of Main Street Americans to Change Our Economy.” Her new book uses storytelling and humor to deliver a history and exposé of the inequities of start-up capital markets, stories of women entrepreneurs’ quests for capital, steps to align your spending and your values, and more.

April 16: Julia Spencer-Fleming

New York Times bestseller Julia Spencer-Fleming joins us just in time for the publication of the long-awaited ninth installment of her beloved Clare Fergusson/Russ Van Alstyne mystery series “Hid from Our Eyes.” This popular series is set in Washington County, N.Y.

April 23: TaraShea Nesbit and Kim Van Alkemade

Bestselling historical fiction writer TaraShea Nesbit author of “The Wives of Los Alamos” will discuss her highly anticipated new novel “Beheld,” the riveting story of a stranger’s arrival in the fledgling colony of Plymouth, Mass. and a crime that shakes the divided community to its core. Kim Van Alkemade, the author of the riveting bestselling historical novels “Orphan #8” and “Bachelor Girl” will discuss her work.

For more information on these or other events, email events@northshire.com or visit the Northshire Bookstore website at www.northshire.com.

Northshire Bookstore Manchester, originally founded in 1976, is located at 4869 Main Street right in the center of town. We are currently closed to the public for browsing but orders are available by phone for curbside delivery daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 24/7 online with free shipping at www.northshire.com.