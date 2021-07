LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Nordic Harmoni is a mixed chorus that sings Scandinavian and American songs. We have been singing for 15 years and also run traditional Scandinavian festivals. Rehearsals start up Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m., at the Second Congregational Church, Route 11, in Londonderry. Ken Olsson is our director. For more information, call 802-824-6578.