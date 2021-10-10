Ninja Monkey, loud funky blues and rootsy rock at Stage 33 Live

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Ninja Monkey is the longstanding southern Vermont champ of original roots rock and funky blues, and they’re bringing it back to Stage 33 Live Oct. 23. Door opens at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. There is a suggested donation at the door for the band. They’ll play until they’re done.

Ninja Monkey has been blending quality musicianship and high-spirited fun in a balancing act of tight and loose for more than a decade. This will be a loud all-ages good-time southern Vermont rock and roll for dancing – and sometimes swaying – show rather than a listening room event. The floor will be open with edge seating. Covid-19 protocol in effect, which may change without notice. There’s likely to be a sloppy after-party at PK’s Pub in Bellows Falls.

Capacity is limited. Performances are recorded and filmed. No bar or kitchen, the stage is the mission; snacks by donation. Stage 33 Live is an industrial-rustic room in a former factory hosting local, regional, and national performers in a casual, intimate setting. For more information, go to www.stage33live.com.