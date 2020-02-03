Night of Comedy at Claremont Opera House

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Three comedians fill the house Saturday, Feb. 29 at 8 p.m. with a Night of Comedy. Comedians scheduled to appear include Tom Hayes, Jody Sloane, and Rob Steen.

Tom Hayes fell into the Boston Comedy Scene in its heyday in the 1980s along with such names as Stephen Wright, Lenny Clarke, Bobcat Goldthwait, Denis Leary, etc. Later came such names as Dane Cook and Louis CK. Along the way, he rose to a Boston standard and headliner at prestigious Boston Clubs and clubs throughout New England. He has opened for such national acts as Jeff Dunham, Phyllis Diller, The Smothers Brothers, The Four Tops, and The Four Seasons. His comedic style is a hilarious self-deprecating style mixed with improvisational and interactive audience participation.

Jody Sloane is now a regular at esteemed comedy venues, including Headliners Comedy Clubs throughout New England, Gotham Comedy Club in New York City, Comix Comedy Club at Foxwoods, plus roadhouses, Elks Clubs, and dives from Portland to New York.

Rob Steen has been doing comedy for 25-plus years. He began as a street performer at the age of 12 in Boston. Using his juggling and improv skills, he decided to try stand up. Since then, he has kept a full calendar of over 350 shows per year. Rob has also been featured on several TV shows including The Late Show with Dave Letterman. The Boston Globe said, “Rob’s act is fresh and always different. He has a gift for working the crowd into his act and taking them on a ride into his off-beat world!”

Tickets can be purchased online at www.claremontoperhouse.org, by phone at 603-542-4433, or in person at the Opera House Box Office in City Hall Complex at 58 Opera House Square. Tickets are also available night of show. Comedians may be subject to change. Beer and wine sales are available before the show and during intermission from Sweet Fire BBQ.