Next Stage showcases “Right In The Eye,” a live concert over silent films

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts will be showing “Right In The Eye,” a live concert designed as a soundtrack scored over a montage of silent films on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. The concert has been orchestrated by Jean-François Alcoléa and the subject films are by George Méliès.

George Méliès is a French Legion of Honour recipient and widely considered to be one of the inventors of cinematography. “Right In The Eye,” introduces audiences to Méliès by combining music and sound compositions, lighting, still images, and moving pictures. It features a trio of musicians performing live as the films are projected.

Tickets are available at www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTM2NjA0 and by calling 802-451-0053.

For more information, please visit www.alcolea-cie.net/en/right-in-the-eye/.