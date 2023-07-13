Next Stage presents Emperor Norton’s Stationary Marching Band

PUTNEY, Vt. – The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series presents Somerville, Mass.-based Emperor Norton’s Stationary Marching Band on Saturday, July 29, at 6:00 p.m., at Cooper Field, 41 Sand Hill Road in Putney, Vt.

“The power of a large Balkan brass band just can’t be denied,” says Keith Marks, Executive Director of Next Stage Arts. “We’re thrilled to have Emperor Norton’s Stationary Marching Band lead our community in a dancing and fun evening of music.”

Raunchy circus roots. Polished precision performances. A joyful cacophony of Balkan, Klezmer, and funk, with a tasteful thrash of metal thrown in for good measure. No matter the occasion, Emperor Norton’s Stationary Marching Band (ENSMB) has got the brass to get you up and dancing.

Some whisper in hushed tones that ENSMB is the ultimate herald of mirthful discord, while others have gone mad at the mere mention of the name. It’s music shrouded in mystery and wicked intrigue. But there’s one thing we know for sure: Dance! Party! Vibes!

Better come see for yourself. Horns will wail. Shoulders will shimmy. Faces will melt.

Food from Crossroads Tacos and Vermont Gelato will be available for purchase at this concert.

This concert is funded in part by the New England States Touring program of the New England Foundation for the Arts, made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts Regional Touring Program and the six New England state arts agencies. This concert is also funded in part by Vermont Country Deli.

The Bandwagon Summer Series is a family-friendly outdoor cultural performance series running from early May through mid-October. More than 20 performances ranging from a diverse group of musical styles, circus arts, dance, and theater will take place at ballfields, farms, and parks throughout Windham County. Kids under 12 always get in for free, and a dedicated play area will be available at all shows. Refreshments are sold onsite, including the return of the hugely popular Barr Hill cocktails. Bring a picnic and a blanket or fold-up chair to enjoy the concerts.

Support for the Bandwagon Summer Series is provided by Brattleboro Reformer, Landmark College, Oak Meadow, Barr Hill, Vermont Public, The Porch Café & Catering, and Southern Vermont Solar.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance, or at the gate for an additional fee. Children under 12 enter free. Next Stage will provide a cash bar. Advance tickets are available at www.nextstagearts.org. For information, call 802-387-0102 or visit the website above.