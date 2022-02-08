Next Stage Arts screens Questlove’s “Summer of Soul”

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts presents a screening of the film “Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” at Next Stage on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. The screening is part of Next Stage’s programming in honor of Black History Month.

“There is arguably no bigger trendsetter when it comes to modern music than Questlove,” says Keith Marks, Executive Director of Next Stage Arts. “His vision to produce this film fills not just a historical lens to appreciate Black music, but it speaks to our current situation with social justice that Black music inspired so much of this country’s sound. It’s exciting to screen this film and help promote some of that vision.”

In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson presents a powerful and transporting documentary – part music film, part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture, and fashion. Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, just one hundred miles south of Woodstock, The Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park). The footage was largely forgotten – until now. “Summer of Soul” shines a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present. The feature includes concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, The 5th Dimension and more.

“Summer of Soul” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won both the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award. It is streaming on Hulu in conjunction with Disney General Entertainment’s Onyx Collective; Searchlight Pictures released it theatrically.