Next Stage Arts Project chocolate and wine tasting

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts Project is very pleased to announce a special culinary event in collaboration with Tavernier Chocolate and The Putney Winery Monday, Feb. 10, from 7-9 p.m., at Next Stage, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney, Vt.

Part of the ongoing Next Stage Culinary programs highlighting local chefs and specialty food curators, this event brings together the exquisite, artisanal chocolate of Brattleboro’s Tavernier Chocolate with the locally produced boutique offerings from The Putney Winery.

Attendees will be guided through the subtle flavor complexities of these pairings while sampling a variety of artisanal chocolate charcuterie, bars, and bonbons with a selection of taste appropriate Putney Mountain Winery beverages. Putney Mountain Winery crafts innovative recipes for their prize-winning wines and liqueurs and bubbly juices with ingredients including apples, ginger, rhubarb, and black currants to name a few.

“Things that grow together go together. This is true for love, friendship, and also the recipe for delicious food and drink,” said Dar Tavernier-Singer of Tavernier Chocolates. This will be a fun and casual guided tasting and pairing with drink recipes and dessert ideas that you can bring home and enjoy on Valentine’s Day and beyond. Boxed Valentine chocolates will be available at the tasting at a discounted price for participants.

Advance tickets are available online at www.nextstagearts.org.