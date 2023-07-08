PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts presents “The Feeble Fantastical,” a Vermont Suitcase Company production, at Next Stage Arts on Friday, July 21, at 7 p.m.

“Theater is embedded into the fabric of this community, and The Vermont Suitcase Company is one of the threads of that tapestry,” says Keith Marks, Executive Director of Next Stage Arts. “Partnering with them to bring theater to our community is exactly the type of collaboration we envision as we create a thriving, cultural ecosystem in the region.”

About the show

Argan is very ill (He’s not). Thankfully, his doctors take wonderful care of him (They exploit him). His loving second wife dotes upon him, and protects him from those trying to swindle him out of his fortune (It’s her). Maybe he could finally get some rest if his maid and his brother would just stop meddling in his affairs (They’re actually trying to help). No worries, Argan will make everyone happy once he marries his daughter to a brilliant young doctor! (He’s not brilliant, and she’s in love with someone else). Come see what’s real and what’s imagined in this Vermont Suitcase style take on Moliere’s “Le Malade Imaginaire.” It’s The Feeble Fantastical!

Next Stage Arts is located at 15 Kimball Hill in Putney, Vt. Tickets are free for kids. For information, call 802-387-0102, or visit www.nextstagearts.org.