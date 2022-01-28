Next Stage Arts bills contemporary folk singer-songwriters.

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present a contemporary folk singer-songwriter twin bill with Antje Duvekot and Mark Erelli at Next Stage on Friday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

“Antje and Mark have been central figures in the New England contemporary folk music scene for the last 20 years,” says Twilight’s Barry Stockwell. “They’ve headlined so many memorable Twilight Music shows in that time that I jumped at the chance to bring them together for a twin bill – two of the finest singers and songwriters that I know on our stage for one night only.”

Since the release of her debut studio CD “Big Dream Boulevard,” Antje Duvekot has been touring extensively across the U.S. and Europe. She is a compelling live performer and has played at major festivals. Antje’s most recent studio release, “Toward the Thunder,” centers around themes of courage, resilience, and striving for something better, and as with most of her writing, a sense of hope and perseverance shines through the songs.

Mark Erelli has toured internationally as a solo artist for the past 23 years, appearing onstage everywhere from coffeehouses to major folk festivals to Fenway Park, where he sang the national anthem before a Red Sox game. His song “By Degrees,” on which he was joined by Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, and others, was nominated for the 2019 Song of the Year at the Americana Honors and Awards. Erelli’s latest album “Blindsided” combines the exuberance of his signature sound with the wisdom that comes with over 20 years of songwriting.

Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test within 48 hours required for entry to indoor shows. Masks required while inside the venue. For more information about Next Stage’s Covid policies, please email info@nextstagearts.org For more information and updates go to www.nextstagearts.org.