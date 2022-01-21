Next Stage Arts announces two new musical performances

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts announces a performance featuring two underground bands from the Brooklyn Barbés scene, on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m., in Putney, Vt.

Big Lazy, the first of the two performers, has flourished for over two decades in NYC’s downtown music scene. Simultaneously noir and pastoral, gothic and modern, the trio conjures images from big sky country to seedy back rooms with cinematic clarity. With a nod towards classic guitar instrumentals and a fiery performance style, their most recent album, Dear Trouble, captures the essence of their legendary live shows.

Mamie Minch, the second of the two performers, is a longtime staple of New York’s acoustic blues scene. Listening to her sing and play is like unpacking a time capsule of American music that’s been stored in her 1930’s National steel guitar for decades and filtered through a modern femme sensitivity. Mamie’s newest release Slow Burn is a collaboration with drummer/producer Dean Sharenow that sees her traditional influences stretch out, turn up, and get deeper, groovier, funkier.

For more information and updates, go to www.nextstagearts.org.