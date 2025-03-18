New shows open at Canal Street Gallery

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery presents Len Emery, Nancy Fitz-Rapalje, Kim Grall, Jeanne McMahan, and Sandy Sherman solo shows, open through April 13. Join the gallery on March 21, from 5-7 p.m., for Free Self Expression on Bellows Falls Third Fridays, and an opening reception for the artists. All gallery events are free and open to the public; for wheelchair accessibility, call 802-289-0104.

Emery, based in Springfield, Vt., is an aerial, photojournalistic, and fine art photographer. Later work as a freelance photographer for the Rutland Herald furthered the artist’s passion for showing the lives of people and recording the history of places. In this show, Emery presents two panorama prints, “New Haven, Vt.,” and “Somewhere over Thetford, Vt.” New Haven is located in north-central Addison County, and was Chartered on Nov. 2, 1761. Otter Creek, one of the longest rivers in Vermont, forms part of the town’s southwest border. “Somewhere over Thetford, Vt.” was taken as part of the artist’s shooting of the coffee table book “Vermont from One Thousand Feet.” In this aerial shot, taken from the photographer’s plane, Mt. Ascutney can be seen in the distance left of center, as well as Lebanon Airport on the lower left side of the frame.

Fitz-Rapalje, based in Bellows Falls, Vt., presents two new series of work, one of Italian landscapes, and one of antique glass apothecary jars. The three oil paintings, entitled “Blackwing 1,” “Blackwing 2,” and “No Blackwing,” refers to an object in the still lifes, which are mostly composed of transparencies and reflections against subdued, almost monochrome backgrounds. This collection of paintings reveals an intimate view of the solitary life of a dedicated oil painter, observing the everyday objects surrounding her in the studio.

Grall, based in Westminster, Vt., creates mixed media sculpture with foraged and harvested materials. Grall’s current work uses gourds as both a sculptural object and a substrate. Most recently, the artist is exploring encaustic with mixed media on wall-hanging wood panels. The gourds Grall uses are grown by the artist from saved heirloom seed, seen through their entire life cycle, intended to become art. The artist uses techniques such as pyrography, painting, and collage, with additional materials including vines, leaves, seed pods, pigments, and papers. Through this intimacy with her materials, Grall’s work presents the concepts of utilitarian objects, sacred objects, mixed media sculpture, and fine art.

McMahan, based in South Strafford, Vt., uses the landscapes of her native Maine and Vermont as subjects, presenting her particular vision of gestures, colors, patterns, and textures. McMahan, with a background in art therapy and master studies in fine arts and painting, worked in mixed media during her early career in New York City. After relocating to Vermont, McMahan continued to focus on painting the landscape in oils. “Landscape in these works is the product of both memory and observation in the moment. It is this everyday sameness and moment-to-moment change that I strive to capture in both these settings, not in their details or pictorial accuracy, but in the mood and sensory pleasures of color, shape, and light, translated by the gesture of the brush and the quality of paint itself,” says McMahan.

Sherman, based in Bellows Falls, Vt., creates still life paintings using the effects of light and color to portray tenuous scenes of everyday objects, vintage clothing, and unique antiques. In this show, Sherman shares an intimate 8-inch by 10-inch oil painting of a green pitcher with a wet face towel draped on one side, and a freshly used bar of soap on the table. Sherman is a native of New Hampshire, and has been painting in the traditional manner since 1980. The artist studied for three years with Richard Whitney, where she learned the basics of classical realism. She also studied with Debbie Crowder and Peter Granucci. She is a member of the Keene Art Association, Copley Society of Boston, Women’s Caucus for Art, Academic Artist Association, and the Catharine Lorillard Wolf Art Club Inc.

Canal Street Art Gallery is located at 23 Canal Street, in historic downtown Bellows Falls, Vt., and is open Tuesday-Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.; and the third Friday of every month, until 7 p.m. For more information about the Emery, Fitz-Rapalje, Grall, McMahan, and Sherman solo shows, go to www.canalstreetartgallery.com, call Mike at 802-289-0104, or email to artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.