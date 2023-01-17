New services at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Friends of Springfield Town Library (FOSTL) have purchased a pass to Fairbanks Museum to add to the library’s collection. When borrowed by library cardholders, the pass will allow individuals and families (two adults and your children under 17 years old) to enjoy free admission to the museum during regularly scheduled open hours, free admission to the Lyman Spitzer Jr. Planetarium for regularly scheduled presentations, and free admission to all special exhibits, including the native butterfly house (June – August). A list of all library passes can be found at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/get-a-family-pass-museums. Springfield residents and taxpayers are eligible for free library cards. Non-residents can purchase an annual membership for fifty dollars and enjoy all that the library has to offer.

The library has introduced a mobile app called Aspen LiDA. This smartphone app gives users better mobile access to the library’s catalog, which includes both physical and digital titles. Each online title connects directly to the service that the person uses to check out the title and use it right away. Another great feature of the LiDA app is it stores an image of a person’s library card, which can be scanned at the checkout desk. No need to carry the physical card in a wallet.

A brand new service, Kanopy, began on Jan. 9. It adds over 500 streaming video titles to the library’s collection. Videos can be viewed on desktop or laptop computers and on the Kanopy app on mobile devices and smart televisions. There is no limit to the number of videos that can be watched each month. Unlike other services, there are no holds so all items are available immediately. Kanopy replaces the current Freegal downloadable music service, which had limited use. The Freegal subscription will expire in March.

One additional app has been introduced to patrons who download books and audiobooks. The Vermont State Library, in collaboration with a nonprofit called Lyrasis, has instituted an app named the Palace Project. This app combines all the titles available via OverDrive and the Libby app with those purchased by the State Library using ARPA funds. In addition, the Palace Project includes a collection of more than 11,000 openly licensed titles available in high-quality epub format. That collection includes classics, contemporary fiction, nonfiction, children’s books, and textbooks. The Palace Project gives cardholders a wider range of choices for those who are looking for downloadable titles.

Springfield Town Library users should note changes in hours this month. The library will have a delayed opening on Friday, Jan. 20, opening at 11:30 a.m., as library staff will spend the morning working on items related to developing the next strategic plan. The library will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Monday, Jan. 23 for the Presidents’ Day holiday.

Those wishing more information about any or all of library services should call the library at 802-885-3108 or email springfieldlibrary@hotmail.com.