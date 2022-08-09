New Open Wall show at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is proud to present a new Open Wall show, “Nature’s Wonders and Springfield Yesteryears.” This show includes beautiful paintings, photographs, ink paintings, fiber art, paper sculpture, wrapped stones, needle felting, jewelry, and calligraphy as well as a display of Springfield photography from any of the people in the photo above the mantle. Lots to see. There is something for everyone.

We are amazed at the talent of our neighbors and friends around Springfield. This is a wonderful show. Thank you to all the participants. The works will be on display until Oct. 12, 2022. There is even a collection of wooden stamps for the crafter.

Open Wall is a non-juried show for any artists living in a 30 mile radius of Springfield. For more information please call or come into Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main St., Springfield. We are open Wednesday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Contact at 802-885-7111, galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit our Facebook or webpage, www.galleryvault.org.