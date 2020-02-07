New nature and books discussion series

GRAFTON, Vt. – Start the new decade in community with others, focusing on nature and books. Mark your calendars for the first gathering of Nature & Books: A Monthly Discussion Series Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the Grafton Public Library. Co-sponsored by The Nature Museum and the Grafton Public Library, this book discussion series will kick off with the 2019 Pulitzer Prize winner by Richard Powers, “The Overstory.”

Power’s novel weaves together the stories of nine Americans whose experiences with trees influence their lives and decisions in complex and fascinating ways. The library has multiple copies of the book, available to participants, first come, first served, while supplies last. Discussion questions and a book guide for “The Overstory” are available upon registration via The Nature Museum or at the library.

The idea for a nature-based book discussion series originated after a conversation between Nature Museum director Vanessa Stern and librarian Michelle Dufort about the book, “The Overstory,” and their mutual love of books and the natural world.

Librarian Michelle Dufort says, “‘The Overstory’ rocked my world. Not only can you learn the most amazing information about trees from the book, it makes you want to go on learning about trees, as well as discuss the book with others.”

Please join us for this free program, in partnership with The Nature Museum, for what promises to be a fascinating first discussion. In March, we turn to the best-selling nonfiction title, “The Hidden Life of Trees” by Peter Wollenben, a perfect complement to “The Overstory.”

For more registration information, please contact The Nature Museum or the Grafton Public Library at librarian@graftonpubliclibrary.org, www.graftonpubliclibrary.org, or www.nature-museum.org.