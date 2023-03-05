New instructors join Fletcher Farm School

LUDLOW, Vt. – New workshops with new instructors are open for registration at Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts. Don’t miss the new schedule that is now on the school’s website. The new workshops include chip carving, printing and stitching on paper, and felted tapestry, along with longtime favorites like silver fabrication, liberated quilting, and ash bark containers.

The school is operated by The Society of Vermont Artisans and Craftsmen, located on Route 103 between Ludow and Proctorsville on the spacious and historic Fletcher Farm Campus. It’s a relaxed environment with classes in rustic old barns or under pavilions on a grassy field. You step into the shoes of an artisan and walk away having let go of the craziness of everyday life. And best of all, you take away a lifetime memory–your artistic creation.

Fletcher Farm School is committed to making art accessible to everyone by offering classes at reasonable prices. Workshops are intentionally kept small so every student has individual time with instructors. Every class is designed so each student leaves with a finished craft by the end of the session. “We do it for the love of sharing our craft,” says Susan Damone Balch, Board Chair of the Society of Vermont Artisans and Craftsmen.

It’s a great place to learn something new, explore new techniques, or expand your current skills with an expert. Susan adds, “Some of our students have even gone on to open their own businesses.”

Spring workshops have detailed descriptions at www.fletcherfarm.org, and registrations close 10 days before the first class day. For a limited time, Fletcher Farm is waiving registration fees for spring workshops. That is a savings of $25 for adults and $5 for children.

Spring class schedule:

April 22-23 – Introduction to Silver Fabrication – Harold Bosco.

April 29-30 – Liberated Log Cabin Quilting – Susan Damone Balch.

May 6-7 – Introduction to Chip Carving – Dennis Wilson.

May 6-7 – Print and Stitch – Julie Crabtree.

May 20-21 – Introduction to Silver Fabrication – Harold Bosco.

May 21 – Making an Ash Bark Purse – Jennifer Lee.

May 27 – Creating a Felted Tapestry – Neysa Russo.