New Home Design tent at Best of VT Summer Festival

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (OVRCC) has announced a new Design Tent, sponsored by LaValley’s Building Supply, planned for the Second Annual Best of Vermont Summer Festival. This event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20, from 12–7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in Ludlow, Vt. at the Okemo Field on Route 103. The festival is rain or shine.

This new Home Design Tent will bring together vendors and artisans around home decor and home improvements. Participating vendors so far include: LaValley’s Building Supply, O’Donnell Design, Opio Home, pscg studio gallery, Rockledge Farm Woodworks, and Smokeshire Design. Other related vendors who will also be vending at the festival include: Ken Ahlering Fine Art, Antiquities, Art by Kelly Gearwar, Bratach Sith Studio – Julie Crabtree Art, Kevin Hart Photography, Heidi Louise Pottery, Jamaica Cottage Shop, Lifesketch Photography, Mason House Pottery, Pat Moore Art & Photography, Robert Patterson Woodturned Bowls & Cut Boards, The Quilted Garden, Soijen, Soy-ology candles, Stone Creek Workshops, Vermont License Plate Art, Vermont Native Photography and Vintage Soul.

The festival has also created a new annual commemorative limited edition print, designed by O’Donnell Design, which will be available for sale at their booth. Learn more at www.yourplaceinvermont.com/best-of-vt-festival-unveils-commemorative-poster.

The festival will be offering one lucky winner a $500 home improvement gift certificate, courtesy of LaValley’s Building Supply. Enter now through Aug. 15. The winner will be announced at the festival. Enter the contest at www.yourplaceinvermont.com/enter2win.

The festival, presented by William Raveis Vermont Properties, is still seeking additional vendors. The vendor application deadline is Friday, July 29, 2022. Discounts will be given to participating OVRCC chamber member vendors. The chamber has a special festival page where vendor forms are available at www.yourplaceinvermont.com/vendors.

This is a great opportunity for everyone, including locals, new residents, second homeowners, and visitors to enjoy specialty foods, wine, spirits and brew tastings, artisan products, fine art, awesome live music, hot air balloon rides, ag demos, children’s activities, a car show, a barn dance, and more. The Best of Vermont Summer Festival will also be promoted throughout the Okemo Valley region, the state of Vermont, New England, and the Northeast.

For more information, contact Carol Lighthall, Executive Director, OVRCC, at clighthall@yourplaceinvermont.com or at 802-228-5830.