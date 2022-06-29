New exhibitions at Hall Art Foundation

READING, Vt. – The Hall Art Foundation in Reading, Vt. has just opened two new exhibitions. Known for expressive figurative paintings that explore man’s relationship with the dynamics of power, the Leon Golub survey includes approximately 70 works that span Golub’s career from 1947 – 2003. The show has been installed between three of our buildings, and includes several of Golub’s powerful and monumental paintings on unstretched canvas.

In two of our other buildings, we are presenting a survey of paintings by Lois Dodd. Known for creating intimate and deceptively simple, yet acutely observational paintings, this survey brings together approximately 50 works that span Dodd’s career from the late 1950s to paintings completed last year. We are very fortunate to be able to include a number of early paintings on loan from the 95-year-old artist herself.

Converted from a former dairy farm, the Hall Art Foundation’s campus of converted galleries make up approximately 6,000 square feet of exhibition space. Our buildings abut a tributary of the Black River and are surrounded by approximately 400 acres of pastures, hayfields, and woodland.