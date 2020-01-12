New England Youth Theatre registering young actors for Frozen Jr.

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – New England Youth Theatre is now registering young actors ages 11-15 for their spring musical, Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” The adventure begins Monday, March 9 and goes until closing night, Saturday, May 9.

Celebrate your extraordinary and wonderful unique self with Elsa, Anna, and the enchanted land of Arendelle. Every memorable song from the animated film, plus five new songs written especially for the Broadway show can be heard in Disney’s most epic princess adventure. Turning the traditional Disney fairytale on its head, with flawed characters, a sun-loving snowman sidekick, and kick-butt girl power, this musical embraces the power of the princess.

Register online at www.neyt.org, email neytoperations@gmail.com, or call 802-246-6398. Financial aid is available.