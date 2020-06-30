Neal’s Restaurant & Bar to throw Fourth of July party

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Celebrating the 244th birthday of the USA – and a whole lot more – Neal’s Restaurant & Bar has announced a deliciously festive Fourth of July party.

The three-hour extravaganza Saturday, July 4, takes place from 4-7 p.m. Come for Neal’s famous barbecue and comfort food, stay for the music, and leave in time for the community fireworks display.

Neal’s is eager to welcome its customers “home.” Attendees can expect many of their menu favorites, including house-smoked, Dr. Pepper brisket, baby back ribs, and cider pulled pork. Also on the menu: lobster roll; surf and turf hoagie; Vermont burger; housemade mac and cheese; the iconic Cluckin’ Russian sandwich; and much more. Neal’s array of Vermont craft beer and fine wines will be available.

Local musician Jim Yaeger will join a full band, bringing a heavy dose of rock and funk, perfect for dancing. Neal’s house musician Sammy Blanchette will sit in on the set, with a hard shutdown at 7 p.m. to allow guests and employees to watch the local fireworks together.

Reservations are highly recommended for this outdoor event. Call Neal’s at 802-226-7251. Neal’s Restaurant & Bar is at 2588 State Route 103 in Proctorsville.