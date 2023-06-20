Nature’s Radiance, Floral Impressions by VAULT’s Artists

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Visiting an art exhibition is pure joy. Art is something that brings out happiness, and a feeling of the artiste in ourselves.

Gallery at the VAULT is proud to present the beauty of spring and summer with a show of floral impressions by our exceptional artists, on view now through Aug. 2. There will be a reception on Friday, June 23, from 5-6:30 p.m.

See the works of Jeanne Carbonetti, Jean Cannon, Robert Carsten, Richard Cofrancesco, Julie Crabtree, Dolores Kuhn, Richard Emery, Rick Hearn, Bradley Jackson, Rob O’Brien, Dan O’Donnell, Robin Truelove Stronk, and Lynn VanNatta.

For more information, please call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or come into Gallery at the VAULT, located at 68 Main Street, Springfield. The gallery is open Wednesday and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Friday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.