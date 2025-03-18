Nani brings Ladino music to Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – Nani, the world’s first millennial Ladino songwriter, will bring her distinctive fusion of flamenco drama, world music, and the endangered Ladino language to Putney for an unforgettable concert at Next Stage Arts, on Friday, March 28, at 7:30 p.m.

With a ship’s-horn powerful voice and an irresistible stage presence, Nani defends and revitalizes Ladino, the ancient language of the Sephardic Jews, which she learned from her Moroccan grandmother in hiding. Her music, which blends the sounds of the marketplace with socially poignant lyrics, celebrates migration, gender, and female empowerment. Nani’s unique soundscape captures the essence of the Mediterranean through raw, flamenco-like vocals, mariachi guitar, choral trombone, and a rich combination of piano and percussion.

Nani’s work was recently honored by the Library of Congress in 2023, as part of their “Living Relic” program, a recognition only awarded to a few select artists. Her 2022 album, “Ke Haber (What’s New),” has captivated audiences worldwide, receiving top rankings on the International World Music Chart (#11) and the World Music Chart Europe (#13). She has performed at prestigious venues such as the Kennedy Center, BBC Radio 3, London Jazz Festival, and the Jodhpur RIFF Festival in India, among others.

In a personal reflection, Nani shares, “Six years ago, I embarked on an unexpected journey after rediscovering a song on the streets of Morocco. This led me to my grandmother’s hometown of Fez, where I learned more about the language that has always been part of my roots. Now, I am reconnecting with that legacy through my music, and sharing it with the world.”

Fans of traditional world music and contemporary global sounds will be moved by Nani’s ability to weave ancient traditions into modern storytelling, making this performance a truly unique experience.

Join Nani for a night of music that bridges cultures, time periods, and languages. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness one of the most exciting voices in world music today.

For tickets and more information, visit www.nextstagearts.org.