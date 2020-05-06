Nancy Fitz-Rapalje, “A Still Life” opens at Canal Street Art Gallery

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery presents Nancy Fitz-Rapalje, “A Still Life,” opening online May 13 through June 13.

Nancy Fitz-Rapalje, based in Bellows Falls, presents paintings of her familiar floral still-life fruits and vegetables. These new paintings focus on intimate details from the artist’s life, depicting sticky-notes, origami, book stacks, color chips, and postcards showing reproductions of artworks from the likes of Braque and Duchamp. Fitz-Rapalje includes quotes from other artists.

Fitz-Rapalje says, “I think of my small paintings as ‘companions’ rather than an artistic ‘statement’. I hope they may exist with generations of a family living around them. I imagine my tulips or peaches being quiet observers of different lives performed in their space. I consider it theater in two directions – observer to painting and painting to observer.”

View “A Still Life” at www.canalstreetartgallery.com starting May 13. On Friday, May 15, Canal Street Art Gallery will be live online at 6 p.m. for our virtual gallery event. Go to www.facebook.com/canalstreetartgallery or www.canalstreetartgallery.com/events.html to participate in this virtual gallery showing.

Canal Street Art Gallery is also pleased to now offer private appointments, Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information and to schedule your private viewing, call 802-289-0104 or email artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com. Canal Street Art Gallery is located at 23 Canal St. in Bellows Falls, Vt.