CHESTER, Vt. – The 20th Music in the Meadow fundraising concert to benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., at the Motel in the Meadow, Route 11 West, Chester, Vt.

This year’s amazing entertainment is performed by local musicians who donate their time and talent. The lineup this year is James Joel, Better Days Band, John Sullivan, The Illusion, Bear Mountain Boys, Mark Shelton, and Intercept.

Back for 2024 will be the very popular silent auction, with donations from many local businesses and residents. Hot food and cold drinks will be available to purchase, as well as T’s Boba Tea Pop Up Shop with her custom-made refreshing beverages. This year we are planning to have a cornhole tournament, family games area to keep your kids busy with our skee ball station, frisbee golf, and several other games. Raffle tickets will also be on sale for the grand prize queen quilt, hand made by Sue Ashe and Sue’s Quilt Studio, with additional items on the day of the concert. The drawing will be at the end of the concert, Sept. 7, at approximately 7 p.m.

The past 19 concerts have raised over $115,000 in support of Komen’s mission to “save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.” All proceeds collected go to the 2024 Komen Vermont More Than Pink Walk, which will be held in Manchester, Vt., on Oct. 5.

Bring a blanket or your lawn chair, or join us under the tents in the meadow for a great day. Hope to see you there.

For more information, feel free to contact us at Motel in the Meadow, 802-875-2626, or find us on Facebook at Music in the Meadow.