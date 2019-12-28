Multi-instrumentalist Owen Nied performs in Bellows Falls

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – After his energetic August set that ranged from smoldering to blazing ignited the audience, multi-instrumentalist Owen Nied returns as the main event to the Stage 33 Live listening room in Bellows Falls Jan. 5 at 7 p.m.

His original music careens from edgy pop to jazz to blues, rock and hip hop, influenced by artists as diverse as Wes Montgomery, Les Paul, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jack White, Jeff Beck, Brian Wilson, B.B. King, Dick Dale, Tony Bennett, Dave Brubeck, Chet Atkins, and Ella Fitzgerald. In addition to playing solo, Owen fronts the guitar- and horn-driven indie trio The Onlys; plays lead guitar in the jazz-grass band Cats in the Limelight; and is half of the UK-based indie-jazz duo Spooky Tricycle.

Performing since he was nine, he was awarded featured slots at the Ukulele Festival of Great Britain in 2011 and 2012, and has since toured the U.S., England, France, and the Netherlands. This is impressive for anybody, but Owen is just 21 years old and in his senior year at Hampshire College studying music and film.

No opener; this is Owen’s canvas. The performance will be recorded and filmed at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge St., in Bellows Falls, Vt. Suggested donation at the door.

Along with more veteran performers, Stage 33 Live is pleased to host listening events this winter featuring up-and-coming area musicians. When success knocks on their doors, you can impress your friends by telling them you saw them play an odd room in Bellows Falls before they got big.

For more information about the nonprofit, all-volunteer project and other upcoming events, go to www.stage33live.com.