MSA to hold auditions for Marvel Comics play

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Main Street Arts is holding auditions for “Hammered,” a Thor and Loki play by Christian Borle based on the Marvel Comics by Stan Lee, Larry Lieber, and Jack Kirby. Auditions are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 22, from 3 to 5 p.m. Performances will take place in July as part of the Great River Theater Festival.

Director Annesa Hartman is looking for superpower actors who want to dress up in fantasy costumes and inhabit the Earth, the Cosmic Void, and Asgard in the present day and the future. A contemporary, short play full of adventure, heart, and humor, “Hammered” tells the story of the brotherly competition between Thor and Loki as these two Princes of Asgard vie for the favor of their parents.

A complete list of roles and further information about the show and rehearsal commitments can be found at the MSA website www.mainstreetarts.org or by contacting MSA at 802-869-2960.