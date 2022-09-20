MSA hosts art show, MASKED

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – On Friday, Sept. 23, from 5–7 p.m., Main Street Arts in Saxtons River will hold an opening reception celebrating MASKED. This juried exhibition of visual artwork was organized by Inclusive Arts Vermont and features the work of 22 Vermont artists with disabilities. MASKED will travel statewide during 2022-2023. The exhibit runs through Oct. 15 at Main Street Arts.

The event is at a physically accessible location, and will also have American Sign Language interpretation, Braille, large print, audio description, and quiet space available.

Each piece in MASKED offers the artist’s creative expression of the title – which arose in the early moments of the global pandemic. The work included is as complex and layered as the meaning of the word “masked” itself. The artists explore protection, disguise, veiling, all that is enshrouded, and what lies beneath.

To learn more visit Inclusive Arts Vermont, visit www.inclusiveartsvermont.org, call 802-404-1597, or email info@inclusiveartsvermont.org. For information about the MASKED at Main Street Arts, call or email Susan Still at 802-869-2960 or Susanstill7@gmail.com.

MASKED is made possible by funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Vermont Arts Council, Vermont Humanities, the Fountain Fund, and a group of generous individuals.