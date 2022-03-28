MSA holds auditions for “The Books of ALICE and Wonderland”

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Maine Street Arts is holding auditions for its summer community play, “The Books of ALICE and Wonderland,” directed by Sean Roberts in MSA’s theater at 35 Main St., Saxtons River, VT. Auditions are scheduled for Tuesday, May 3 and Wednesday, May 4, from 6:30–8:30 p.m. As MSA returns to its 34-year tradition of producing community theater, we find the story of “Alice in Wonderland” to be a perfect first project. This engaging interpretation, written by the director, offers a fresh but faithful adaptation of the works of Lewis Carroll.

Adults and youth age 11-and-up are invited to come, prepared with a minute-long monologue. Those who want to be involved in any singing roles should come with a 30-second piece of music to sing acapella. Instead of cold reads, auditioners will participate in improvisational theater games. Participants should expect to stay the entire two hours on the day they audition.

Dress for comfort and movement.

Those wishing to work backstage should come prepared to speak with the director about their technical skills and interest in the play. Come with ideas for a spooky, yet adorable interpretation of the story of “Alice in Wonderland.” A full schedule and script will be handed out at auditions.

Technical rehearsals for backstage will begin May 10, with rehearsals every Tuesday and Wednesday from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Acting rehearsals will begin Tuesday, May 31, running the same days of the week. Tech week will be July 26-28. Performances will be July 29 and 30 at 7 p.m., and July 31 at 2 p.m.

Sean Roberts, an experienced actor and director, has been involved in theater since high school, where he performed the role of John Proctor in Arthur Miller’s, “The Crucible.” Working with Main Street Arts, he played the role of Jesus in MSA’s production of Jesus Christ Superstar that was presented at the Bellows Falls Opera House. Sean has directed multiple nonprofit community theaters and schools over the years in the region, and in 2017 he founded the theater company, World Under Wonder Playhouse in Windsor, Vt.

For more information visit www.mainstreetarts.org.