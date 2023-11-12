MSA 35th Anniversary Celebration

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – On Saturday, Nov. 18, from 5-7 p.m., the community is invited to celebrate Main Street Arts’ 35th anniversary. The event is free and open to the public.

A multimedia exhibit, titled “All Through the Years,” will feature paintings, puppets, and a slideshow of historic photographs of Saxtons River and Main Street Arts (MSA). There will also be an interactive timeline encouraging visitors to add their own experiences.

In addition, there will be homemade sweet and savory finger foods, wine and beer, entertainment, and an opportunity to learn more about MSA and its current and future offerings.

The entertainment will feature performances by MSA’s Children’s Chorus, as well as veteran performers singing songs from shows such as “Kiss Me Kate” and “HMS Pinafore.” They will be accompanied on piano by Maryann McArdle.

“This party will celebrate friendships, giving us the opportunity to reconnect with the past and meet those new to the community,” said Anne Manner-McLarty, a member of the party planning committee. “Come to share a story, revisit a fond memory, and experience how Main Street Arts fosters wellness and connection.”

Main Street Arts began in 1988. Located in Saxtons River, it soon grew to be a beloved place where members of the community came together through the arts. Over the years, old and young people have gathered for parades, dinners, music, classes, and theater.

MSA’s mission is to be a catalyst for arts and community, fostering creative expression through artistic experiences, accessible to all. In recent months, the MSA board and new program director Ashley Storrow have been hard at work addressing building renovations, and introducing new free or low-cost programs for families, teens, adults, and older Vermonters.

MSA has fostered collaborations with Senior Solutions, Greater Falls Connections, Rockingham Free Public Library, the WNESU, and many performers, artists, and teachers from around Vermont.

Currently, MSA offers 14 programs in the areas of performing arts (music, dance, and theater), wellness, and community events.