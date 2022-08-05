Mr. Pianoman to perform in Mount Holly

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. – Jamie Ward, a.k.a. Mr. Pianoman, will play on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 on the Mount Holly Village Green at 6:30 p.m. The concert will be free.

Come hear classic blues, rock, and boogie-woogie classics sung and played on piano, plus a chance to win a prize in the “Name That Tune” music contest, prizes provided by the local Mount Holly Beer Company.

Mr. Pianoman plays classic songs for everyone. Bring a chair or blanket, food and friends, and enjoy an evening on the Mount Holly Village Green on Belmont Road. The concert is supported completely by donation.

This year, Mr. Pianoman will create a new, “Vermonty” version of the classic cover tune “Route 66,” as well as an original music contest with prizes for those who can “Name That Tune.” This year’s sponsor is none other than a new local beer, founded just across the street. The Mount Holly Beer Company is a family business based in Mount Holly, and is proud to sponsor the music contest. The beer company’s founder, Dan Tilly, was inspired by Vermont’s natural simplicity, so he created legendary, drinkable beers focused on locally based ingredients and quality. Jamie Ward created the tenth annual music contest just for this evening, and said, “Ya know, good music needs great craft beer.”

This concert series is presented by the Mount Holly Community Association.