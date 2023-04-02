“Mr. Destiny” kicks off the FOLA 2023 

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Friends of the Ludlow Audtiorum (FOLA) will screen Mr. Destiny on Saturday, April, at 7 p.m., in the Heald Auditorium of the Ludlow Town Hall. This kicks off FOLA’s 2023 movie schedule that will continue in May with the movie musicals “Show Boat,” on Saturday, May 20, and the perennial classic “Grease,” on Saturday, May 27.

Jim Belushi stars in this poignant and funny exploration of ‘what if’ when Lawrence Joseph “Larry/L.J.” Burrows finds himself in alternate reality where he didn’t strike out in the baseball championship game when he was 15. The 90s movie also features Linda Hamilton, Jon Lovitz, Hart Bochner, and Michael Caine.

The movie starts out on Larry’s 35 birthday. The family station wagon stalls out and he heads into a local bar to call for a tow truck. The bar tender Mike, played by Michael Caine, is Larry’s guardian angel, so Mike serves up a special cocktail so that his wish comes true. Larry wishes that he had hit the home run and not struck back when he was fifteen.

Larry then experiences a very different life, which leads him to ponder what he really values in life.

“Mr. Destiny” will be shown on the big screen in the Heald Auditorium, located on the second floor of the Ludlow Town Hall, on Saturday, April 15, starting at 7 p.m. The screening will run approximately two hours.

The United Church of Ludlow will provide the water. Admission is free to all. Donations always are welcome and help us to provide quality offerings for the enjoyment of Ludlow-area folks.

We hope to see you in the auditorium on April 15.