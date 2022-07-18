“Mountain Towns Dine-around” and auction to benefit LAHS

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society’s (LAHS) “Mountain Towns Dine-around” will take place on Friday, Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m.

The event will begin with cocktails at the Custer Sharp House, followed by a dinner at an area home. Space is limited and reservations must be made for dinner or cocktails by Monday, Aug. 1.

There will also be an auction during cocktails. Items include a sleigh ride for ten at Taylor Farm, a catered event by Annie Campbell and Sharon Crossman, an evening of pickle ball, a “Picnic and Punch” at Pingree, and more.

LAHS hopes to raise $20,000 with its fundraising activities. The cost of opening its buildings and managing the collections is not covered by membership contributions. For more information or to reserve a seat at the Dine-around, call 802-824-4406, email londonderryAHS@gmail.com, or visit the website at www.LAHSVT.org.