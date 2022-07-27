More favorites from the Springfield Community Band

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Vermont Community Band, under the direction of Nick Pelton, will present two free concerts locally in the upcoming days. The first will be in Ludlow on Sunday, July 31, at 7 p.m., and the second will be in Springfield on Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Filling the air at the Ludlow venue, which will take place at the bandstand on Main Street, will be music from the stage and screen, including selections from “Chicago,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Aladdin,” “Moana” and more. Of note will be a rousing rendition of “Carnival of Venice,” featuring flutist Danielle St. Amand.

On Aug. 2, at the bandstand in Springfield at 13 Fairgrounds Road, the band will play music geared to all ages, ranging from selections from “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Star Wars” to medleys from “West Side Story,” “Jersey Boys” and other musicals. The saxophone section will be featured in the haunting “A Night in Tunisia.”

Please bring a chair. Neither venue has seating available.

Programs are subject to change in the event of unforeseen circumstances.