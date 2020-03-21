Montshire Museum of Science to offer online learning experiences

NORWICH, Vt. – As of Monday, March 23, 2020, the Montshire Museum of Science is offering a series of online learning experiences, available primarily through Facebook, but also included on other social media platforms, such as Instagram and YouTube.

Developed, hosted, and curated by the museum’s seasoned education team, this series consists of videos, resources, and social media posts that provide a variety of learning opportunities, including:

DIY science projects for kids and parents to do at home

Community challenges, in which the results of an individual’s science project are shared with the social community

Downloadable activities, such as scavenger hunts, puzzles, and science challenges

Engaging video explorations of the science concepts behind the Montshire’s exhibits

Every week will focus on a new topic, allowing young learners to delve into the different aspects of a subject, using a variety of learning methods in the process. The first week kicks off with the science behind “Bubbles and Soap.” Subsequent topics include: “Chain Reactions;” “Seeds, Plants and Trees;” “Puzzles;” and “Cardboard Creations.” The following week’s topic will be announced every Friday via Facebook and email.

In addition to the weekly learning series, the Montshire’s social media accounts will continue to share its usual brand of engaging and entertaining science posts, which include seasonal science, Woman Crush Wednesdays, and animal updates from the #MontshireCritters.

The Montshire is temporarily closed until further notice in order to reduce the risk of spreading the COVID-19 coronavirus. While the building is closed to the public, the museum continues to advance its mission “to awaken and encourage a lifelong interest in science.” Through the use of digital channels, the Montshire can continue to offer a valuable science learning experience, which may be especially helpful to families who are self-isolating at this time.

To view the Montshire’s online offerings, visit www.montshire.org, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube channel.