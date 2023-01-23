Monadnock Grows Together Winter Workshop Series

WALPOLE, N.H. – Monadnock Grows Together is a free local resource for gardeners and small-scale urban farmers looking for advice, information, and support. Monadnock Grows Together is excited to announce a free three-part winter workshop series, registration required.

Garden Planning Workshop

When: Feb. 8, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Keene Public Library, Heberton Hall or Virtual

This workshop presented by Antioch University Community Garden Connections will help you to plan your gardens for the 2023 season. We will set growing goals for the year, map out plans with the square-foot gardening method, and engage with specific topics of interest such as seed starting, soil health, and pest management. Let’s put hope into action together by planning for this growing season.

This program will be presented in person at the library, but you can join virtually through Zoom. For an invitation, please register at the link below and provide a valid email address. A Zoom link will be sent out at least a day before the presentation.

Register here: www.keenepubliclibrary.evanced.info/signup/EventDetails?EventId=31194&backTo=Calendar&startDate=2023/02/01

Getting Ready to Compost

When: Feb. 8, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Where: Healthy Home Habitats Demonstration Gardens, 25 Beech St. Keene, N.H.

It’s a great idea to turn your daily food scraps into compost, right? Then why is it so bothersome? Did you know that food scraps, when combined with other so-called yard wastes, are superior plant fertilizers over standard, commercial options?

Petrochemical-based fertilizers have no organic matter, important micronutrients, or the critical bacteria and fungi needed to create and support healthy soil -which creates healthy and delicious plants. Come see a variety of tools and methods in action that make it easier to turn your food scraps into power-packed nutrients for your garden and landscape -as well as the secret ingredients.

You’ll be able to touch and try various methods of inside and outside composting options to discover which works best for your lifestyle, family, and space. Feel resourceful, satisfied, and happy at making your yard landscape chemical-free, healthier, and sustainable. As a bonus, you’ll also be helping your community reduce its landfill waste. Please note: Limited registration spots available. Register today.

About the Presenter:

Michele Chalice is an Environmental Landscape Designer. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Landscape Architecture from the University of Illinois and a Master’s degree in Resource Management from Antioch University. She has practiced as a licensed Landscape Architect in Illinois and Wisconsin for over three decades. She now helps residential clients in the Monadnock region design and enjoy less yard-WORK in home landscapes that have less grass, fewer chemicals, more American/native plants, more seasonal color, and more nature at home for a healthier family, a healthier landscape, and a healthier world. She offers home consultations on restorative landscape management, environmentally-friendly landscape designs, and co-gardening services. She is also available for public workshops and in-person or online public programs. You can find out more at www.HealthyHomeHabitats.com as well as on Facebook and Instagram @healthyhomehabitats.

Register here: www.eventbrite.com/e/getting-ready-to-compost-tickets-514522228837

Grow Food Everywhere: Great Gardens for All Settings

When: Feb. 28, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Virtual, Zoom

Get ready for an abundant and joyful gardening season in this virtual workshop with garden educator and farmer Deb Habib. The presentation emphasizes no-till methods that build healthy, living soil using low-cost local materials to create climate resilient, weed-free gardens. Be it container gardening for small or temporary spaces, or transforming a lawn to a food producing, pollinator attracting landscape, this workshop will inspire new or experienced gardeners as spring approaches.

This program will feature how-to slides, and time for a Q and A and idea sharing among the participants and presenter. Home, community, and market gardeners with any level of experience are all welcome.

About the Presenter:

Deb Habib is a farmer, educator, and cook who loves sharing her three decades of experience to help grow healthy, vibrant communities. She is executive director of Seeds of Solidarity Education Center in Orange, Mass and co- founder of the North Quabbin Garlic and Arts Festival. She is the author, with her husband Ricky Baruch, of the book Making Love While Farming: Field Guide to a Life of Passion and Purpose (Levellers Press, 2019). Deb holds a Doctorate of Education (UMASS) and MS in Environmental Studies (Antioch NE) where she has served as faculty.

Register here: www.eventbrite.com/e/grow-food-everywhere-great-gardens-for-all-settings-tickets-514483894177.