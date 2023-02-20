SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Main Street Arts is pleased to present “Model, Muse, Assistant, Artist,” a group exhibition curated by photographer Rachel Portesi to celebrate the individual work of the artists who have also worked in her studio as assistants and models. The exhibition features a selection of work by artists Hannah Colantuono, Amaia Echanis, Rachel Portesi, Rachel Racco, Isabel Rodriguez, and Willa Sheehan. The show opening and artist reception will be held on Saturday, March 4, from 3-5 p.m. in the MSA gallery at 35 Main Street in Saxtons River. The show will be on view through April 29. The gallery is open Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m., or whenever the building is open.

Portesi states, “Throughout history, artists have formed close relationships with their models and studio assistants. I’ve been on each side of the relationship, as the photographer and as the model. In the latter position, I’ve always enjoyed working directly with other artists. Most recently, I have been the artist working with assistants and models, and it’s from that perspective I can see most clearly the special importance of the relationship constructed between artist, assistant, model, muse. For me, it’s close to an unexpected collaboration. Sure, there are times when a model or assistant might weigh-in to help solve a problem, but there is something, more, something much deeper that happens too. My models surprised me, as they also became conduits for self-reflection, leading to a kind of time travel between both my youth and that of my own mother’s. Through these young women posed in my studio, I was able to “see” cross-generationally while simultaneously noticing them for themselves. They are a part of my work now and it would be impossible to locate the line between my work and them. The success of my recent work I owe, in a large part, to this creative group of women. I’m delighted for this opportunity to exhibit together. Their creativity has fed mine and I think it shows on the walls of this gallery.”